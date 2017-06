Sex Offender Residing In Horace, ND

36 year old Travis Lauckner is living at 407 Nelson Drive.

Horace, ND – The Cass County Sheriff’s office informed the public that a high risk sex offender is residing in Horace, ND.

36 year old Travis Lauckner is living at 407 Nelson Drive.

In 1997, when he was 17, he was convicted of having a sexual relationship with a 14 year old female.

In 2011, Lauckner was convicted of sexual assault involving a 15 year old girl.