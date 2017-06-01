State Baseball Roundup: Tommies advance to Class B Semifinals

Sheyenne scores 13 runs in an inning to advance in Class A Tournament.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – The Class A and B high school baseball state tournaments began in Jamestown and Mandan. In Jamestown the Thompson Tommies began their quest for another state title defeating Rugby 7-2.

In Class A in Mandan, Sheyenne defeated Jamestown 15-4. The Mustangs scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to secure the victory. Fargo Davies had a bit of a tighter game. The Eagles won on a walk-off over Minot 3-to-2. West Fargo defeated Mandan 9-4.

Friday’s Class A semifinals match ups are: West Fargo vs. Sheyenne at 4:30 p.m. and Dickinson plays Fargo Davies at 7 p.m. both games are in Mandan.

Friday’s Class B semifinals match ups are: Thompson vs. Carrington at 7 p.m. and Kindred-Richland plays Park River/Fordville-Lankin at 4:30 p.m. both games are in Jamestown.