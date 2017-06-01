State Soccer Roundup: North wins in Shootout, St. Mary’s Upsets Sheyenne

Three EDC teams advance in state soccer tournament.

FARGO, N.D. – The girls state soccer tournament opened up on Thursday at Sid Cichy field at Shanley high school. In the first game (1E) Sheyenne fell to (4W) St. Mary’s 3-2. In other quarterfinal games, (3E) Shanley defending home turf with a 2-1 win over (2W) Minot.

(2E) Fargo North defeated (3W) Bismarck Century in a shootout 1(3)-0(1). (4E) Davies also picked up an upset over (1W) Jamestown by a final score of 1-0.

Friday’s winners bracket match ups are: Bismarck St. Mary’s vs. Shanley at 4:30 p.m. and Fargo Davies vs. Fargo North at 6:45 p.m.