The Ashley Hunter Trial: Prosecution, Defense Rests; Closing Arguments to Begin

Without presenting any witnesses, the defense rests just minutes after prosecution wraps up

FARGO, ND — The prosecution in the Ashley Hunter double-murder trial rests its case after nearly two weeks in court.

But the defense responded with silence.

Attorneys were seen quietly huddling around murder suspect Ashley Hunter.

Without calling any witnesses to the stand, the defense’s turn to present their case came to an abrupt end.

“Your honor, the state at this point rests,” said Hunter’s attorney, Samuel Gereszek.

This was all the defense told jurors when it was their turn to present their case in trial.

It’s after attorneys spent the day questioning detectives who met with Hunter while he gave his initial confession about two years ago.

Authorities said this was when Hunter admitted to killing Clarence Flowers and Samuel Traut.

When asked what Hunter said in the confession, Fargo Police Detective Joshua Loos said, “Not a direct quote, but something to the effect of, it looked like his eye was hanging out.”

Prosecutors asked detectives if the DNA evidence and witness testimony in court matched up with his confession.

Detectives said almost all of it did.

“Placed a hammer in his own hands during the interview and discussed specific details as to how Mr. Traut had died,” Loos said. “He talks about specific details as to what kind of hammer it was, that it was a lightweight hammer.”

Attorneys showed a tool kit found in Traut’s garage with an empty space for a hammer; the type of weapon authorities said was used to kill him.

The Defense argued the hammer recovered by police might not belong to the toolbox due to inconsistent color coordination with the other tools.

They also showed bloody shoe prints in the home of Flowers which detectives said matched Hunter’s.

Prosecutors asked Loos if these crime scenes represented a lot of work for them.

He said, “Yes they did. This is the biggest crime we can investigate. We’ll take as much time as it needs.”

Closing arguments start Friday morning.

The jury is expected to get the case shortly after.