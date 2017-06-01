VIDEO: Minnesota Fugitive, Bounty Hunters Killed in Shootout at Texas Dealership

GREENVILLE, Minn. — A fugitive from Hennepin County and two bounty hunters are dead after a shootout inside a Texas car dealership.

“Today, our dealership was the scene of a tragic and unfortunate confrontation,” said Rick Ford, who is president and CEO of RFJ Auto Partners. “We are relieved to report that all of our employees and our customers are safe and unhurt.”

The video released by Greenville police shows the bounty hunters approach 49-year-old Ramon Hutchinson in a glass office.

A gun tumbles from Hutchinson’s hands before he picks it up.

Multiple shots can then be heard.

Hutchinson and the bounty hunters died at the scene.

No one else was struck by the gunfire.

Hutchinson had failed to appear at court hearings in Minnesota.