West Fargo Firefighters Battling House Fire

The original call was for a garage fire, our crew on the scene says it has no spread to the house.

West Fargo, ND – West Fargo firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at this hour.

It appears the family is safely out of the house.

Police have closed some roads around 44th Avenue West.

West Fargo asked for mutual aid from the Horace Fire Dept.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross also responded to the scene.

We’ll have updates tonight on KVRR Local News at 6 and 9, along with kvrr.com.