West Fargo Home Destroyed by Fire

WEST FARGO, ND — There was a momentary scare for firefighters who were fighting a fire which gutted a house in West Fargo.

Crews were called to 940 44th Avenue West shortly before noon.

They saw smoke and flames shooting through the roof as they arrived.

A neighbor was able to break-in a back door to rescue dogs and cats.

Everyone was able to get out of the house safely but at one point, communication was lost with firefighters inside.

That’s when West Fargo fire officials called in a Rapid Intervention Team from Fargo.

“Initially, we went to radio traffic and we couldn’t reach the individuals inside,” explained Dell Sprecher with the West Fargo Fire Department. “We sent guys interior to holler at them and couldn’t reach them, so we called mayday. Once they hear the sirens or the horns on the truck, they’re instructed to get out, which they did. Everybody got out safely so we just resumed firefighting operations after that.”

The house was gutted and the cause is being investigated.

Signs at the scene indicate it began from the exterior.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are providing assistance.