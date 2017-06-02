Bond Set for Naytahwaush Man Accused of Shooting Two People

The Ashley Hunter Trial: Guilty on All Counts
FARGO, ND -- Ashley Hunter has been found guilty in the murders of two Fargo men in 2015. Hunter is also guilty on an arson charge after he attempted to burn down… continue reading ›
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. — Bond is set for the Naytahwaush man accused in the shooting of two people.
Andrew Boswell, 22, is charged with second degree assault.
A judge set his bond at $100,000.
He is accused of shooting a 21-year-old Minneapolis man and a 23-year-old female from Naytahwaush.
The victims are in stable condition.
Boswell will be back in court June 6th.