Bond Set for Naytahwaush Man Accused of Shooting Two People

Erin Wencl

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. — Bond is set for the Naytahwaush man accused in the shooting of two people.

Andrew Boswell, 22, is charged with second degree assault.

A judge set his bond at $100,000.

He is accused of shooting a 21-year-old Minneapolis man and a 23-year-old female from Naytahwaush.

The victims are in stable condition.

Boswell will be back in court June 6th.

