Gate City Bank Helping the Hungry with Great Plains Food Bank

CHS started the annual donation drive in 2011

FARGO, ND — The Great Plains Food Bank receives a donation of nearly $112,000.

Local units of CHS, a global agriculture supply company, wraps up its “Harvest for Hunger” campaign.

The organization collects donations for 20 days in the month of March through a variety of fundraisers.

Different branches throughout the nation participate in the campaign.

“It’s pretty exciting. Each business unit stands on their own to try to have a internal competition amongst each other,” said Northland Region Vice President Tom Lehar. “It becomes a fun way to go out and make it a competition and have fun and they do it every year and think about ways to make it exciting for the next year.”

Since 2011, more than $4.7 million and 3.4 million pounds of food have been donated to local food banks throughout the nation.