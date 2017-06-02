Harley Davidson Hopes to Make Ryder, North Dakota First Fully Licensed Town in the Country

The company's goal is create opportunities for new riders to gain insight from experienced riders

RYDER, ND — Harley Davidson is hitting the road and going to Ryder, North Dakota with the goal of creating the first fully motorcycle licensed town in the country.

The company is hoping to find people in the community from a variety of generations and teach them the basics of motorcycle riding.

The company’s goal is create opportunities for new riders to gain insight from experienced riders.

To celebrate the opportunity, community leaders are changing the spelling of the town’s name to “Riders” and the water tower will be re-done to mirror the famous design found at the company’s headquarters in Milwaukee.