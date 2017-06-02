Judge Grants Restraining Order for Wetterlings, Blocking Release of Case Documents

Investigators say the file contains more than 100,000 pages of documents

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Patty and Jerry Wetterling have been granted a temporary restraining order in keeping documents of their son’s 27-year-old missing person case private.

The Wetterlings say they want the information on Jacob’s case to remain private and not be released to the public.

The documents were scheduled to be released Monday but a judge granted the restraining order until the documents can be reviewed for personal information on the Wetterlings’ marriage and family.

Investigators say the file contains more than 100,000 pages of documents.

“The struggle here is balancing our need to protect the privacy of victims and state law that requires the release of a closed investigative file,” said Sheriff Don Gudmundson. “I believe that the law requires the release of the file and I look forward to the day when it can be released.”

A Stearns County Attorney said the documents have been reviewed multiple times to ensure private information is not shared.