KVRR Experiments with Meteorologist Scott Sincoff: Color-Bombs

Fun, Easy, Kid-Friendly Science Experiments

This week, Meteorologist Scott Sincoff worked with Concordia Science Academy Coordinator, Dr. Graeme Wyllie, to create a Color-Bomb!

What you need to create a Color-Bomb:

Small Clear Cup or similar container

Water

Cooking Oil

Food Coloring

How to Make a Color Bomb –

Fill the cup with water about 3/4 full.

Gently tilt the cup and pour a very thin layer of oil on top of the water. The oil will then be solely on top of the water. Put it down and let it settle for a few minutes.

Take your food coloring and put down a few drops until the food coloring breaks through the barrier of oil and water.

Further Experiments –

Cooking oil can be made from a variety of plants ranging from corn to soybean. Why not try a different oil and see if the experiment changes.

Try adding two different colors at different points and see if you can predict which will drop first.

Dish soap often helps break up oil when cleaning. What happens if you add some dish soap to the water before the color?