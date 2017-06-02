Locals from Bison T&F Ready to Shine at Championships
Alyssa Olin - Mott, N.D. and Taylor Janssen - Moorhead, Minn. Represent Bison
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s track & field team will send the largest group of qualifiers in its Division I history to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 7-10. Seven athletes will represent NDSU in six events at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field.
Katelyn Weimerskirch, Hammer throw
Thursday, June 8
4 p.m. (CT) / 2 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 12th
Personal Best: 212-11 (64.91m)
NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st
Taylor Janssen (Moorhead, Minn.), 3000m steeplechase
Semifinal: Thursday, June 8
7:02 p.m. (CT) / 5:02 p.m. (PT)
Final: Saturday, June 10
5:54 p.m. (CT) / 3:54 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 20th
Personal Best: 10:10.14
NDSU All-Time Rank: 3rd
Alyssa Olin (Mott, N.D.), Javelin
Thursday, June 8
7:45 p.m. (CT) / 5:45 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 10th
Personal Best: 174-6 (53.18m)
NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st
Rose Jackson, Long jump
Thursday, June 8
8 p.m. (CT) / 6 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 21st
Personal Best: 20-09.75 (6.34m)
NDSU All-Time Rank: 2nd
Morgan Milbrath, Alexis Woods, Amy Andrushko & Rose Jackson, 4x400m relay
Semifinal: Thursday, June 8
9:48 p.m. (CT) / 7:48 p.m. (PT)
Final: Saturday, June 10
7:51 p.m. (CT) / 5:51 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 17th
Personal Best: 3:33.38
NDSU All-Time Rank: 2nd
Katelyn Weimerskirch, Discus
Saturday, June 10
5:05 p.m. (CT) / 3:05 p.m. (PT)
NCAA Rank: 16th
Personal Best: 181-6 (55.32m)
NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st
Live Broadcast Schedule (CT)
Wednesday, June 7 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
7:30-10 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, June 8 6:30-10 p.m. (ESPN2)
Friday, June 9 7:30-10 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, June 10 5:30-8 p.m. (ESPN)
*Each FULL day will also be available on WatchESPN / ESPN3.