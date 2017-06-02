Locals from Bison T&F Ready to Shine at Championships

Alyssa Olin - Mott, N.D. and Taylor Janssen - Moorhead, Minn. Represent Bison

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s track & field team will send the largest group of qualifiers in its Division I history to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on June 7-10. Seven athletes will represent NDSU in six events at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field.

Katelyn Weimerskirch, Hammer throw

Thursday, June 8

4 p.m. (CT) / 2 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 12th

Personal Best: 212-11 (64.91m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st

Taylor Janssen (Moorhead, Minn.), 3000m steeplechase

Semifinal: Thursday, June 8

7:02 p.m. (CT) / 5:02 p.m. (PT)

Final: Saturday, June 10

5:54 p.m. (CT) / 3:54 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 20th

Personal Best: 10:10.14

NDSU All-Time Rank: 3rd

Alyssa Olin (Mott, N.D.), Javelin

Thursday, June 8

7:45 p.m. (CT) / 5:45 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 10th

Personal Best: 174-6 (53.18m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st

Rose Jackson, Long jump

Thursday, June 8

8 p.m. (CT) / 6 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 21st

Personal Best: 20-09.75 (6.34m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 2nd

Morgan Milbrath, Alexis Woods, Amy Andrushko & Rose Jackson, 4x400m relay

Semifinal: Thursday, June 8

9:48 p.m. (CT) / 7:48 p.m. (PT)

Final: Saturday, June 10

7:51 p.m. (CT) / 5:51 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 17th

Personal Best: 3:33.38

NDSU All-Time Rank: 2nd

Katelyn Weimerskirch, Discus

Saturday, June 10

5:05 p.m. (CT) / 3:05 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 16th

Personal Best: 181-6 (55.32m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st

Live Broadcast Schedule (CT)

Wednesday, June 7 6:30-7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

7:30-10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, June 8 6:30-10 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, June 9 7:30-10 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 10 5:30-8 p.m. (ESPN)

*Each FULL day will also be available on WatchESPN / ESPN3.