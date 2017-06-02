National Donut Day

They're surprisingly fresh and delicious for a 100-year-old treat.

It’s National Donut Day, and we’re celebrating for a sweet, sweet cause. The Salvation Army spent the morning handing out free donuts in downtown Fargo, cooked up from a 100-year-old recipe developed in the field during World War I, when “donut girls” cooked batches to give to deployed soldiers who were looking for a little taste of comfort far from home.

Just like the soldiers lined up in the mud and rain outside the Salvation Army tents, folks in downtown Fargo were lining up Friday morning outside of Sandy’s Donuts. So KVRR Morning Show anchor Emily Welker and reporter Jackie Kelly lined up with them to give our community a little taste of history.

One dollar from each box sold at Sandy’s goes straight to the local Salvation Army, which still goes out into the field to hand out coffee, donuts, sandwiches and other important resources for people suffering from disasters like floods and fires right here in the Red River Valley.

So you can grab your sweet treat for National Donut Day with a good conscience, knowing it’s all in honor of one of the best causes around.