RedHawks’ Pitching Falters as Wingnuts Bust out the Bats

Fargo-Moorhead drops the series opener at home

FARGO, N.D. — It was not an ideal series opener for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks against Wichita.

The Wingnuts wasted no time knocking the RedHawks starter out of the game with six runs in the first three innings.

Dylan Mouzakes entered the day with an ERA of 0.75, but that number is gonna skyrocket after 2.2 innings allowing six earned runs.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m.