Salvation Army, Sandy’s Donuts and the Fargo Theatre Team Up for National Donut Day

FARGO, ND — It’s National Donut Day and local groups are making sure rescue workers in the F-M area know how much they are appreciated.

The Salvation Army teamed up with Sandy’s Donuts and gave out free coffee and donuts at the Fargo Theatre to law enforcement, firefighters, veterans and emergency responders.

The Salvation Army started the donut giveaway 18 years ago as a way to honor soldiers and volunteers on the frontlines.

“It just keeps the name of the Salvation Army in front of people,” said Major Byron Medlock. “We’re out and still serving people during these times and during war.”

Sandy’s Donuts made over 100 dozen Original World War One original recipe donuts to be distributed.

Sandy’s also donated a dollar to the Salvation Army with every box of donuts they sold today.

And for those of you who would like a little trivia with this iconic treat, it was Dutch settlers who brought them to the country in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes had nuts crammed into the center of the dough…that’s where the name came from.