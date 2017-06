State Soccer Roundup: Shanley, Davies Advance to State Title

Girls state soccer final set.

FARGO, N.D. – After a thrilling first day at the girls state soccer tournament, the semifinals took place today. In semifinal number one, Shanley defeated Bismarck St. Mary’s 2-1. In semifinal number two, Fargo Davies defeated Fargo North 2-0.

On Saturday Shanley will battle Davies for the State title at 3:30 p.m. at Sid Cichy stadium.