Moorhead Man Who Fought to Keep Home Moves Out for Flood Protection

The house has a long standing history in his family

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A 50 year battle is over for a Fargo man who fought to keep his home along the Red River.

Jim Papacek, 72, is moving out after accepting an offer from the city.

In 2011, Papacek told KVRR the house’s history is too hard to leave behind.

Homes are being removed in that area to build a higher flood wall.

Papacek’s home is valued at around $175,000.

The City of Fargo is paying him more than $300,000 to move.

Since the 2009 flood, the city has bought out 198 homes.