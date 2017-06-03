Davies Soccer Shutouts Shanley, Wins State Title

Alexis Matters with the game-winning goal for the Eagles.

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota girls soccer season concluded Saturday. It ended with the hottest defense in the league doing what they do best. The Davies Eagles had not given up a goal since May 11th, and they did not today defeating Shanley 1-0 to win the state title.

“It starts with our seniors,” Davies Head Coach Nick Christianson said. “They are just great leaders. They wanted to be here again. We were disappointed in losing last year and they wanted to get back to this point and the leadership that they provided was unbelievable.”

Alexis Matter scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles with just over five minutes to go in the first half. ” That was pretty exciting,” Matter said. “I saw it go in and I was just so happy. It was a great pass by Alyssa Paper. We really worked together as a team and here we are the state champs.”