Health Officials are Promoting HIV Awareness Across the Valley

A public education session was held giving the facts behind HIV

FARGO, N.D. — State health officials said there are misconceptions about HIV, even though the disease has been around for more than 30 years.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Family HealthCare held public education sessions to promote HIV awareness.

They put up presentations teaching about how to prevent STD’s.

After the event, opportunities for a Q&A opened up.

Organizers said these sessions are crucial since anyone can be exposed to HIV.

“We wanted to do these to like I said provide HIV awareness and provide information to the public about HIV and STD’s and also to address stigma that surrounds HIV,” said Program Coordinator, Gordanna Cokrlic.

These sessions also took place in Minot, Bismarck, Dickinson, Williston and Grand Forks.