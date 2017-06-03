Wingnuts Homer Three times in Fourth, Down RedHawks

Tyler Alexander gives up three home runs in loss.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks baseball) – For the second straight night, the Wichita Wingnuts potent offense proved to be too much in an 11-6 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

What started out as a pitcher’s duel turned sour for the RedHawks in the fourth inning, when the Wingnuts cracked three home runs to take a 6-0 lead. T.J. Middelstaedt, Matt Chavez and Martin Medina all went yard off RedHawks starting pitcher Tyler Alexander.

The RedHawks would close the gap to 6-4 in the sixth inning, thanks to a solo home run from Mitch Delfino, a sacrifice fly from Derrick Fox and a two-run single from Brett Wiley. It was as close as the RedHawks would get, as the Wingnuts plated three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth. Fargo-Moorhead got single runs in both the eighth and ninth innings.

Wichita starter Alex Boshers (3-1) got the win, allowing four runs on five hits in 5.1 innings pitched. Alexander (1-1) took the loss after allowing six runs on five hits in 5.0 innings.

The RedHawks will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. Jose Almarante will get the call on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead, while Ryan Kussmaul will start for the Wingnuts.