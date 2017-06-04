Davenport Man Arrested for DUI After Rollover

Man flees the scene of an accident near Kindred
Alison Voorhees

A Davenport man is arrested after fleeing the scene of an accident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Collin Albright was driving southwest of Kindred along a gravel road when he rolled his vehicle shortly after 7 o’clock Saturday night.

When authorities responded to the crash, Albright took off running. Albright was found in a wooded area about one mile from the crash site.

Both Albright and his 26-year-old passenger were treated for injuries.

He was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an injury crash, open container of alcohol and driving without liability insurance.

