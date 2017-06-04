Deer Hits Motorcyclist Near Steele, North Dakota

Two motorcyclists injured and taken to hospitals in Bismarck

Two motorcyclists were injured after one was hit by a deer.

Three motorcycles were traveling on I-94 between Jamestown and Bismarck Saturday afternoon when a deer hit one of the bikes east of Steele, North Dakota.

Sixty-year-old Lyle Herman, of Mandan, was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the ditch.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christof Paul, of Bismarck, laid his motorcycle to avoid hitting any debris.

Both riders were taken to hospitals in Bismarck.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.