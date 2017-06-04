Fargo Man Arrested After High Speed Pursuit
17 mile long pursuit on I-29
The North Dakota State Patrol arrested a Fargo man after a 17 mile long pursuit.
Troopers responded to a reckless vehicle traveling southbound on I-29. They say 26-year-old Brice Gamboa fled authorities and led them on a chase.
He was clocked driving 119 miles per hour. The pursuit ended two miles west of Mapleton on a county road.
Troopers used a spike strip tire deflation device and a Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the chase.
Gamboa was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing a police officer and reckless driving.