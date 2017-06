Fatal ATV Crash in Polk County

Two killed in ATV crash south of Mentor, Minnesota

Two people are dead after being thrown from their ATV in northwestern Minnesota.

The crash happened along on a county road south of Mentor on Saturday.

Polk County authorities say a 34-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman hit an approach while driving and were both thrown from the ATV.

Both were found unconscious when responders arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. The crash remains under investigation.