Valerio’s Walk-off Lifts RedHawks to Extra Inning Victory

Charlie Valerio: 2-4, game-winning RBI.

FARGO, ND (RedHawks Baseball) — The first home day-game of the season for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks ended in dramatic fashion late Sunday afternoon when Charlie Valerio hit a walk-off double to score Mitch Delfino in the bottom of the tenth. The 7-6 win helped the RedHawks to avoid a sweep and will give them a share of the league’s top record at (12-5).

Prior to the walk-off Delfino was one of the lone bright spots for Fargo-Moorhead in the series, having homered in the past two contests.

The RedHawks weathered another offensive outburst from the Wingnuts who collected two runs in the second, fourth, and seventh innings thanks to their fourth consecutive double-digit hit game.

Starting pitcher, Jose Almarante was on the hook for four of Wichita’s six runs including a towering two-run shot from Zac Fisher in the top of the fourth.

Hitless and down 4-0 the RedHawks tied the game with an explosive bottom of the sixth. Josh Mazzola got the game’s first hit for Fargo-Moorhead and later scored when the RedHawks responded with a big time Home Run of their own, a three-run blast from K.D. Kang.

Wichita regained the lead in the 7th scoring two before Kes Carter came through with his biggest hit of the season in the bottom of the ninth, a two-run double.

Casey Weathers gave the RedHawks a chance firing scoreless ninth and tenth innings, and Valerio took advantage. With one out and nobody on Jared Wilson walked Delfino to set up, the day’s hero who hit a screaming-liner over the first baseman to score Delfino from first.

Winning pitcher: Casey Weathers

Losing pitcher: Jared Wilson

What’s next?: The RedHawks travel to Gary, Indiana to start a four-game series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. First pitch is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:10 pm.