Family Dispute Over Relationship Leads to Arrest, Kidnapping Charges Authorities say Sprague was taken from a West Fargo home by the Toribios and dropped off in Richland County June 5, 2017 Erin Wencl WEST FARGO, ND — A family dispute about a relationship has landed a father and son in jail with kidnapping charges in West Fargo. Jose Toribio, 44, and his son, Victor Toribio are accused of kidnapping 21-year-old Dylan Sprague and threatening him over his relationship with Jose’s daughter. Authorities say Sprague was taken from a West Fargo home by the Toribios and dropped off in Richland County. The Toribios were arrested in Moorhead after the daughter called police, saying her father had also come after her with a baseball bat when she tried to stop him. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Moorhead Police Arrest Tow Company Worker for Assa... Dullum Strikes out 15 Spartans, West Fargo wins ED... Five Arrested in Drug Raid in Casselton Am Fam HS Play of the Winter Nominees: March 31