Fargo Public Library Kicking Off Summer with LEGO

Fargo public libraries held a LEGO kick off block party to encourage reading

FARGO, ND — Schools out and kids in the metro are kicking off summer right with a building extravaganza.

All three Fargo Public Libraries are celebrating the beginning of summer with a celebration that also includes learning.

A LEGO block party took place including all types of games, crafts and snacks.

The point of the celebration was to encourage kids that reading can be both educational and fun.

“We try to encourage reading through the summer with our reading program which is just a way for kids to keep track of their reading,” said Lauren Johnson, a Children’s Programming Associate. “We give out prizes for every ten hours they read and they get a free book if they read 40 hours so that’s kind of a nice incentive for them.”

Along with the Fargo Main Library, the LEGO Kickoff Party took place at Carlson Library and Northport Library.