Former Glyndon-Felton Principal Sentenced for Theft

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The former principal of Glyndon-Felton Elementary School is sentenced to 30 days in jail for theft at Sam’s Club.

Shannon Dahlberg of Moorhead pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft.

Dahlberg will be able to serve her time on electronic home monitoring.

According to the complaint, Dahlberg would use the self-checkout lane to scan low price items while keeping high dollar items in her cart.

She stole nearly $1,400 in merchandise.

Dahlberg was placed on administrative leave before she resigned in March.