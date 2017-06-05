Local City Leaders Hoping to Bring in More Affordable Housing to the Area

FARGO, ND — Local city leaders declare June as “Homeowners Month”.

If you were thinking about taking the leap to buy a home, it might be the best time to sign the papers.

Mayors from Dilworth, Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo gather to celebrate one thing.

“Homeownership is really the American dream,” said Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams.

Not everyone can afford that dream mansion or home just yet.

In a community like Fargo or Moorhead, leaders are finding that people are buying smaller homes to stay within budget.

“We have a lot of young people who are finally deciding to move out of an apartment and move into a home,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. “We very much support this. We have 10-12 people coming into a community a day we got to find them homes.”

The mayors also come together to celebrate organizations that help people in need afford that place to live permanently.

Habitat for Humanity makes that a reality for people right here in our community.

“Especially here, when you have a Habitat home and you know that people are working to help this new family of four kids,” said Mayor Williams.

Because they say the bottom line is, the sooner you have your name on a home, the better.

The President of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead agrees.

“It’s just the financially smart thing,” said Tyrone Leslie with Heritage Homes. “When you consider the interest rates being low the way it is right now, property tax credits that are out there. First-time home owner incentives to be purchasing your own home. It makes no sense not to!”

Mayor Williams says home owning plays a huge role in building a community.

Every time she sees a new permit go through her office, it’s more than a new building she imagines.

“A block…both sides is probably 10 -12 houses…something like that,” she said. “So then I start thinking and I visualize the part of the house and you kind of visualize the family and the kids running around.”

The Home Builders Association says home ownership has never been so accessible and in a community as great as the metro, why not?

“It just makes sense for everybody to consider building your own equity and living out that dream,” said Leslie.

The Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.