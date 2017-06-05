Minnesota Offering ATV Safety Classes

Safety precaution tips to make sure you're safe while riding an ATV this summer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Polk County authorities have identified the victims killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.

Noel Schmieg, 34, of Mentor, and 34-year-old Crystal Scott of Crookston died after hitting an approach while driving an ATV.

It happened on a county road south of Mentor on Saturday.

Both were found unconscious when responders arrived and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just how safe are ATVs?

An ATV safety instructor says there are safety measures in place to help riders avoid accidents.

With summer right around the corner, more ATVs are out and about on the roads.

Although no one can predict when an accident is going to happen, there are a few safety precautions that riders and drivers should keep in mind.

“Most of the accidents in ATVs are rollovers,” explained state ATV safety instructor, Gary Thompson. “Most of them are happening in ditches.”

Just like in a car, Thompson said riders and drivers of ATVs can sometimes feel more confident when not around heavy traffic or after they gain more experience.

“It seems like it always happens,” said Thompson. “They get a little bit braver and all of a sudden they’re jumping or doing something they shouldn’t be.”

This is why Minnesota is offering safety classes throughout the state beginning this week.

“We go through knowing how to go over obstacles, how to go up and down hills,” said Thompson. “When they’re out there riding, they’re riding in a safe manner and have less chance of an accident happening,” said Thompson.

But, you shouldn’t just hop on any ATV.

There’s a few do’s and don’ts you need to keep in mind before going out and riding.

“Their fingers have to go all the way across the brake to the second knuckle,” explained Thompson. “Their arms have to be in a 90 and their legs have to be in a 90.”

For the little ones, don’t let them sway your judgement when it comes to wearing a helmet…whether or not they think it’s a “cool” accessory.

“In Minnesota, until you’re 18, even if you’re riding side by side with a seat belt, you still have to have a helmet until you’re 18,” said Thompson.

While there’s an entire rule book on what you can and cannot do while operating an ATV, if there’s one thing to take away, it’s the most important tool to use is already on your body.

“The best piece of equipment you have is your brain and we emphasize you have to ride smart,” said Thompson.

ATV safety classes are offered through next fall.