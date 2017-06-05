Minnesota Releases Minimum Wage Report

The report states 15 percent of minimum wage workers in Minnesota make $9.50 an hour or less

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota labor officials have released a report with details on hourly wage employees in the state.

At least 31 percent of 1.6 million hourly workers are working in eating and drinking places and at least 38 percent of those workers get tips, overtime or commission.

The report states nearly half of minimum-wage workers are older than 24 and women are more likely than men to be paid the wage.