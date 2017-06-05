NDSU Thrower Matti Mortimore Ready for Action at NCAA Championships

Mortimore is making his third appearance at the NCAA Track and Field Championships
Keith Albertson

EUGENE, Ore. (NDSU Athletics) — North Dakota State seniors Matti Mortimore and Alex Renner will represent the Bison men’s track & field team at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on June 7.

Mortimore and Renner will both compete on Wednesday – the first day of the four-day meet. Mortimore will throw the javelin starting at 7:45 p.m. (CT) / 5:45 p.m. (PT), and Renner will take part in the shot put beginning at 8:40 p.m. (CT) / 6:40 p.m. (PT).

Mortimore (Ipswich, England) will become the first NDSU men’s track & field athlete to compete at the Division I NCAA Championships three times. He placed seventh in the javelin as a sophomore in 2015 and took 12th place as a junior last season.

Renner (Watertown, S.D.) will be making his second appearance at the NCAA Outdoor Championships after placing 14th in the shot put one year ago. He finished 11th in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships this March.

Matti Mortimore, Javelin

Wednesday, June 7

7:45 p.m. (CT) / 5:45 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 2nd

Personal Best: 254-2 (77.47m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st


Alex Renner, Shot put

Wednesday, June 7

8:40 p.m. (CT) / 6:40 p.m. (PT)

NCAA Rank: 12th

Personal Best: 64-04.50 (19.62m)

NDSU All-Time Rank: 1st

