Rescue Workers Suspend Search for Possible Person Who Went into Red River

Authorities said bystanders were under the influence, resulting in inconsistent stories

FARGO, ND — Rescue crews spent the afternoon searching the Red River after receiving a call that one man may have gone in and never came back.

A witness called 911 after they say a man went into the Red River.

The caller wasn’t sure if the man ever came back up or not.

Crews began searching the area around the Oak Grove Park Bridge with both rescue divers and a sonar boat.

“We take the river rescue calls pretty seriously,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Wallin of the Moorhead Fire Department. “Sometimes it’s a witness passerby that didn’t have knowledge of the events. In this case, it sounds like it was parties that were actively in the river with the individual. The plan is to discontinue operations for the evening and then we will do daily searches of the river and the river bank areas each morning. For the next three to five days until we see something happen.”

Authorities say they will most likely search the area from the bridge up to the 12th Avenue dam area.

Both the Fargo and Moorhead police departments responded to the call.

So far, there is no evidence of anyone in the water.