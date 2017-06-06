Fargo Man Involved In Downtown Fight Has Died

Family members of Jamie Grant confirm he passed away on Monday.

FARGO, ND – One of the men involved in a fight outside a downtown Fargo bar two weeks ago has died.

Family members of Jamie Grant confirm he passed away on Monday at a Fargo hospital.

Fargo Police were informed last night that Grant, 45, was brain dead, his body was being kept on ventilator support, due to pending recovery of organs.

Grant suffered a serious head injury.

43 year old Darren Patterson of St. Paul is free on $100,000 bond after being charged with felony counts of aggravated assault that left Grant and another man serious head injuries.

Cass County prosecutors said they could not discuss how the death would impact additional charges.

Patterson is accused of getting into a fight with the others May 27 at the Hodo Restaurant and Lounge on Broadway.

Staff kicked them out.

Patterson left only to return and starting fighting the others outside the bar.

When police arrived, they found the two victims unconscious on the sidewalk and Patterson was arrested on scene.

Patterson is also accused of punching a third man during the fight and was charged with simple assault.

Patterson, a 43-year-old male, from Fargo was arrested on scene in connection with this incident.

Patterson was arrested for Aggravated Assault (C Felony) and Simple Assault (B Misd), but the Cass County State’s Attorney Office may amend the charges once the organ recovery procedures have been completed.