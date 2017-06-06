Gov. Dayton Signs Onto U.S. Climate Alliance

President Trump says the Paris climate change agreement, signed by 195 countries in 2016, is not beneficial or efficient for the U.S.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Governor Dayton is signing onto the U.S. Climate Alliance that formed shortly after President Trump pulled the country out of the Paris climate change agreement.

Minnesota is now with 11 other states in the alliance that are pledging to reduce emissions levels by 28 percent of the 2005 levels.

More states are expected to sign on before the end of the week.