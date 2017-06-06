LIVE: Boat Safety

You Might Like
Douglas County Authorities Asking for Help in Identifying Motorcyclist
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- Douglas County authorities are asking for your help in locating a motorcyclist who led deputies on a high speed chase. Authorities say a white man wearing a black t-shirt and… continue reading ›
Authorities Release Numbers in Fargo's Click It or Ticket Campaign
FARGO, ND -- Authorities are releasing the latest numbers in their Click It or Ticket Campaign in Fargo. More than 100 tickets were issued during the campaign but only 44 were issued for not using a seat belt or… continue reading ›
Gov. Dayton Signs Onto U.S. Climate Alliance
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Dayton is signing onto the U.S. Climate Alliance that formed shortly after President Trump pulled the country out of the Paris climate change agreement. Minnesota is now with 11 other states in the alliance… continue reading ›