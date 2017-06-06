LIVE: Boat Safety

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Learns Some Boat Safety Tips
Jackie Kelly

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks with Angela Warren of the Minnesota DNR and she tell her some boat safety tips to remember this year out on the lake.

 

Related Post

Grand Forks Man Identified After Fatal Head-On Cra...
Numerous Memorial Day Events Are Planned Around Th...
New Summer Attractions for Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes Teen Dies After Accident in Californ...

You Might Like