LIVE: National Yo-Yo Day With Fargo’s Own Yo-Yo Champion

John Narum has won a World Yo-Yo Championship and appeared on "America's Got Talent"

Yo-Yo extraordinaire John Narum joins Adam Ladwig to talk about National Yo-Yo day.

Narum was the youngest person to ever win a Yo-Yo World Championship, at age 11.

He’s taken his talents to “America’s Got Talent”.

He tells Adam about what it takes to be one of the best yo-yoers in the world, tries in vain to show Adam and Emily a simple trick, and shows off some of his own impressive yo-yo feats.