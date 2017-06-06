Man Dies After Being Knocked Unconscious in a Bar Fight

Family members and police in Fargo confirmed the death of James Grant

FARGO, N.D. — More than a week after being knocked unconscious from a bar fight, a Fargo man has passed away.

The man accused in the fight could face more serious charges.

It all started on the night of May 27th.

According to police records, a bartender at the Hotel Donaldson kicked out Darren Patterson, a 43-year-old man from Fargo.

A criminal complaint said he got in a fight with three other men: James Grant, his brother Jeffery Grant and Christopher Sang.

Those three men were sent out the side door while Patterson was sent out the front door of the business.

Shortly thereafter, a witness said, “He’s coming back.”

Jeffery said Patterson ran across the street knocking James and Christopher unconscious.

Officers said when they arrived, Jeffery pointed at Patterson and told them, “He knocked them out.”

Patterson was taken into custody.

James Grant passed away from his injuries more than a week after the fight.

On the morning of June 1st, Patterson walked away a free man on $100,000 bond.

At this time, Patterson faces two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of simple assault.

But now that Grant has died, these charges could change.

We reached out to both the prosecution and defense attorneys to find out, but they declined interviews.

Attorney Cherie Clark, who is with the prosecution, said the State could make an announcement on Patterson’s charges by tomorrow.

Court documents show Patterson does have a history of criminal violence.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page is set up for the Grant’s family.

Grant leaves behind his son and wife.

The page already raised more than four times its initial monetary goal in just five days, showing a strong sense of support from their family, friends and the F-M community.