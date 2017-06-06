New Sanford Clinic Expansion Project Begins in West Fargo

Sanford Fargo Vice President Paul Richard thinks the location is the perfect site for the expansion

WEST FARGO, ND — Sanford Health is celebrating the groundbreaking on their new West Fargo clinic.

The groundbreaking kicked off the beginning of construction, which will complete a larger clinic and offer additional services for patients.

The additions include a children’s center and an increase in the number of doctors working in Family Medicine and Women’s OBGYN services.

Sanford Health Fargo Vice President Paul Richard thinks the location is the perfect site for the expansion.

“The location has served us well for the community of West Fargo and the community outside of West Fargo,” said Richard. “I grew up south of Horace and this was my home clinic when I was growing up.”

Community members will still be able to use the existing clinic during the first phase of construction, which is expected to begin within the next few weeks.