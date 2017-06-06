New Sanford Health Hospital Hoping to Heal Through Art

Many of the pieces incorporate nature, joyful events or settings that resemble home

FARGO, ND — The newest Fargo Sanford Hospital is offering patients a new and creative method of healing.

Local artists were chosen to display their work throughout the hospital to enhance the environment for patients, employees and visitors.

Those artists along with donors and leaders of the project are touring the hospital and being honored for their work.

“One part of healing design is called positive distraction,” said Roberta Young, who is with nursing and clinical services. “So we really wanted art to be something people could kind of lose themselves in and really help them pass the time and find some comfort in where they are at.”

There are over 1,000 pieces of artwork installed throughout the hospital, including the hallways, patient’s rooms and employee spaces.