U.S. Labor Dept: Six Million Jobs Available…Why Can’t They be Filled?

The U.S. Labor Department says there are currently about six million open jobs in the country, hitting a record high

NATIONAL — Are you searching for the perfect job?

According to the U.S. Labor Department, there are plenty of potential employers out looking for you.

Department officials say with so many open positions, employers are more likely to hire and may be willing to pay higher wages to new workers, just to get them working.

There are a number of other issues, however, that may be keeping people from getting hired.

The Labor Department also says candidates may not have the necessary skills, be unwilling to relocate to the available job or the employers themselves may have unrealistic expectations.