Warroad Baseball Downs Perham to Advance to Section-8AA Title Game

Phillip Ness: 2-run Home Run for Warroad.

PERHAM, Minn. – The section 8AA baseball tournament continued Tuesday in Perham. Home field did not help the Yellow Jackets as they fell 9-5 to the Warroad Warriors.

Phillip Ness hit a 2-run home run in the second to get the offense started for the Warriors.

With the win, Warroad advances to the section title game and will have two chances to defeat its opponent to capture the section title.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Perham vs. DGF game which is slated for a noon start on Wednesday with the championship game following.