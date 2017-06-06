West Fargo Officials Investigating Suspicious Fire

WEST FARGO, ND — A fire has re-ignited at a fixed home in West Fargo that was standing on its last legs after flames almost burned it to the ground Monday night.

Fire officials say they are investigating it as a suspicious fire.

The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the 400th block of 26th Street North West Monday night to find a vacant home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say it was a tough job that took them nearly two hours.

“Knocked it down. Kind of stubborn fire,” said Chief Dan Fuller with the West Fargo Fire Department. “We did some overhaul, got it completely out and left the scene last night.”

Chief Fuller said the trailer has been vacant for the past eight months and does not have electricity or fuel oil.

However, Fuller says after some preliminary investigative work, the fire started on the back deck.

He says after talking to neighbors, there’s been suspicious activity of strangers coming and going frequently.

“One of the residents actually came out here to the police and said ‘my girlfriend may be inside’,” said Fuller. “She goes in there a lot and comes out. We’re not exactly sure why.”

While the fire almost completely took out this house in the neighborhood, neighbors said they could not only smell the heat but feel the burn.

“Got up, looked out, couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Ron Brager. “Everything lit up and all of a sudden, lights were flashing all over. Fire trucks all over. I woke Jan up and said ‘you got to see this’.”

Neighbor Ron Brager said although this is the first time he’s seen a fire in the neighborhood, it isn’t the first time he’s seen what he calls “shady instances” at the house.

“Now, there’s been drug activity in this area here and I wish they patrolled a little bit more often but only in an unmarked car because they would probably see a lot more going down,” he said.

As for the rubble that neighbors say once was a hotspot for activity, it was only a matter of time before it would be taken down.

“Coincidentally the owner of this building was having it torn down this week,” said Chief Fuller.

A joint investigation with the North Dakota fire marshal’s office and the arson investigator for the West Fargo police department are looking further into what initially caused the fire.

The structure is across the street from the FedEx Freight facility, which is where the initial call for help came from.