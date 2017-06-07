Barnesville Man Charged in Moorhead Assault

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Barnesville man is charged in an assault in Moorhead left a woman severely hurt.

Duane Moberg, 28, is charged with felony assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Police responded to an apartment on 18th Street in Moorhead and say they found a woman who was in and out of consciousness with a broken nose and covered in blood.

They say they found blood in Moberg’s vehicle and the victim’s purse and wallet.

Moberg has a criminal history of violence and drug-related offenses.