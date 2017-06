DGF Softball Building on Past State Tournament Experience

The Rebels are the No. 4 seed in Class-AA

GLYNDON, Minn. — The DGF softball team is headed back to the state tournament for the third year in a row.

The No. 4 seed Rebels face off against the five-seeded St. Peter in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

First pitch is at 9:00 a.m.