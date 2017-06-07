Goodbye Earl: K9 Earl Retires from the Fargo Police Department

K9 Earl has spent his last 10 years on the force alongside Lieutenant George Vinson

FARGO, ND — The fastest, finest and furriest member of the Fargo Police Department is retiring.

“I’ve had such a great opportunity to be involved in such exciting, worthwhile, self–fulfilling things with my partner” said Lt. George Vinson, who is Earl’s handler.

Work may not be all fun and games but, for Earl, it certainly feels like it.

“Everything that the dog does is basically a game of hide and seek,” explained Vinson. “It’s fun for the dog.”

The Belgian Malinois comes from a bloodline of star K9s.

His father was a five time national champion police dog in southern Minnesota.

From kidnappings to drug busts, Earl has also been a big influence on the community.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about the position is having those demonstrations with the kids in the schools,” said Vinson. “Trying to have a positive impact on them and being a good mentor. Have some sort of impact hopefully, on their lives to help steer them in the right direction.”

Aside from helping kids, Earl finds drugs on the streets.

He scopes out the scene with his partner and when he knows he is close to danger, he immediately gets serious.

“We ended up finding several pounds of meth inside the gas tank of the car,” said Vinson. “That was the case of the year that Earl won in 2010.”

When Earl detects drugs, he not only sits down, but he waits for his extra special toy.

His training has taught him to not leave a scene until approached by a fellow officer and his discipline as a member of the squad has been successful.

Not having him around is going to be a big change for the officers and the community.

“Not having that dog riding around in the back of my car where I can bounce ideas off of and kind of talk to him a little bit will be different,” Vinson said.

It may be tough for these two partners to no longer be working together, but Vinson will get to keep him at home as his pet.

“Certainly something we will overcome together and make sure that we continue to do a good job in the city like we hope to,” Earl’s partner added.