Great Plains Food Bank Youth Summer Meal Sites Open

The program runs Monday through Friday from June 5 until August 18 from noon until 12:30 p.m. at each location and will be closed July 3 and 4.

FARGO, ND – Great Plains Food Bank is providing summer meals for hungry children in Fargo, Bismarck and Valley City.

The program runs Monday through Friday from June 5 until August 18 from noon until 12:30 p.m. at each location and will be closed July 3 and 4.

Specifically, Youth Summer Meals locations are: Bismarck at Kiwanis Park (318 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND); Fargo at Village West Park (4415 9th Avenue Circle South, Fargo, ND); Valley City at City Park.

Each year, 33,000 children in North Dakota qualify for and rely on free and reduced cost schools lunches.

Find more information on the Youth Summer Meals program and how to volunteer HERE.

Youth Summer Meals Sites and Locations

Bismarck Kiwanis Park (318 South Washington Street, Bismarck, N.D.) June 5 – August 18 (not July 3 or 4) 12-12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Fargo Village West Park (4415 9th Avenue Circle South, Fargo, N.D.) June 5 – August 18 (not July 3 or 4) 12-12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

Valley City City Park June 5 – August 18 (not July 3 or 4) 12-12:30 p.m. (Monday-Friday)