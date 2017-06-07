Haboob Blankets Khartoum, Sudan

Video has been released of a haboob that blanketed Khartoum, Sudan on June 1st

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Take a look at this.

A haboob is a massive dust storm that can last up to 30 minutes and grow to be 1,000 feet tall.

They move across land like a wall of sand and bury homes in its path as well as eroding away the soil.

Scientists say haboobs are increasing in the region as Sudan’s ecosystems and natural resources are deteriorating due to severe droughts, rising temperatures and low soil fertility.