Happy Harry’s Annual RibFest Kicks Off

Ribfest Is a Four Day Event Held at the Fargodome Which Provides The Community Great Food, Live Music, and Family Fun

FARGO, ND — The grills are turned on, the meat is grilling and people are coming together to celebrate every BBQ lover’s dream: RibFest 2017.

“We come every year,” said Christine Berge, who lives in Fargo. “Great food, it’s awesome community, just all of the fun entertainment, just something to do right here in Fargo.”

RibFest offers many different types of food so there’s something everyone will enjoy.

“The corn, the corn is really good,” said Shawn Kilen, who also lives in Fargo. “There are some ribs over there that I haven’t tried that I really want to try. Something like the Memphis ribs, they sound really good.”

The food is so good, people from all over the country are joining in on the festivities.

“This is awesome,” said Michael Losacco, who is from Miami, Florida. “We don’t have this down in Miami so I’m working here with NAGC and I was like ‘hey I want to eat lunch here at the RibFest’ and they were like, ‘let’s go’ and this is great! I love it! The vibe is really good.”

If you’re looking for a great deal, you don’t want to miss their lip smackin’ lunch.

“Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, 11–1,” confirmed Rob Sobolik, who is the general manager of the Fargodome. “It’s free parking, free gate admission. You buy the slab of meat and the sides are the cookers treat.”

RibFest offers more than just food.

Kids can enjoy many different bouncy houses all day long, some of which are water slides so they can cool off during the hot days.

You can also enjoy live music performances from Collective Soul, Night Ranger, Diamond Rio and Little Texas.

“Come on out and have a great, great start to the summer,” said Sobolik. “We have Games Galore out here, the seven national ribbers, a lot of concessionaire stuff, beverages and then great entertainment at night as well.”

For ticket information and the full schedule of RibFest, click here.